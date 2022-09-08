NSW government and rail workers to appear in court today

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen NSW government and rail workers to appear in court todayPlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1013.63KB)Published 9 September 2022 at 9:14amSource: SBS News .Published 9 September 2022 at 9:14amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNick Kyrgios climbs up to reach world's top 20ECB makes its largest-ever interest rate hikeConservation and environmental groups welcome the passing of the climate change billFlag lowered to half mast in Canberra, in mourning of Queen Elizabeth