NSW land tax plan to cover most home sales

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen NSW land tax plan to cover most home salesPlay00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (883.5KB)Published 24 September 2022 at 6:23pmSource: SBS News .Published 24 September 2022 at 6:23pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAFP warning after Optus data cyber attackCashless debit card to become voluntaryYoung boy swept away in floods found deadGeelong defeats Sydney in AFL grand final