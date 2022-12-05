NSW Police issue $1 million reward for 1982 Israeli consulate bombings in Sydney

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen NSW Police issue $1 million reward for 1982 Israeli consulate bombings in SydneyPlay01:15SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.15MB)Published 5 December 2022 at 12:38pmSource: SBS News .Published 5 December 2022 at 12:38pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNewly reformed MyGov app aims to address personal information securitySenegal fans hoping an African nation can achieve their first World Cup victoryNew research shows many Australians abandoning major partiesUN Human Rights Commissioner condemns 'senseless killings' in Ukraine