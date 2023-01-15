NSW Premier again apologises for Nazi costume

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen NSW Premier again apologises for Nazi costumePlay01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1MB)Published 15 January 2023 at 5:30pmSource: SBS News .Published 15 January 2023 at 5:30pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesVigil to remember Queensland helictoper crash victimsFormer tennis star Ken Rosewall gives Aus Open predictionAttorney-General urges public to remember HolocaustWestern Australian bushfire contained on weekend