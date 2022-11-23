SBS News - Google - Shorts

Nurses and midwives on strike in New South Wales over pay and working conditions.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 November 2022 at 4:09pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 23 November 2022 at 4:09pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian families will have access to cheaper childcare next year.

Defence Ministers of Australia and China had their second meeting in Cambodia.

Australia defeated four to one by France in its first World Cup match.

Bill Shorten says proposed changes to contentious workplace laws would be carefully considered.