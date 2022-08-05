SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Offshore wind farms could employ up to 8,000 people Play01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (990.38KB)Published 5 August 2022 at 4:07pmSource: SBS News .Published 5 August 2022 at 4:07pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesU-S China relations come to a halt over TaiwanAt least nine people killed in Israeli airstrikesDeclining commodity prices spark hope of easing cost of living pressuresMan charged over deaths of neighbours in north Queensland