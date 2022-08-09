Olivia Newton-John's family accepts state funeral offer

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Olivia Newton-John's family accepts state funeral offerPlay00:52SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (808.5KB)Published 10 August 2022 at 6:40amSource: SBS News .Published 10 August 2022 at 6:40amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMunich attack survivor hopes for unitySerena Williams announces retirement from tennisMore than 200,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban still waiting to come to AustraliaSolomon Islands PM says relationship with Australia is improving