Opposition hails historic Penny Wong visit to China

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Opposition hails historic Penny Wong visit to ChinaPlay00:51SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.58MB)Published 20 December 2022 at 6:34amSource: SBS News .Published 20 December 2022 at 6:34amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSouth Australia continues flood preparations amid concern for eight levee failuresPlibersek claims credit for Australia as COP15 reaches historic biodiversity dealAdvocates defend Australia's new aged care ratings as Coalition calls for abolitionMigrants 'over-represented' in lower paying jobs: new data