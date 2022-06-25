Oslo shootings are an act of terror police say

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Oslo shootings are an act of terror police sayPlay01:25SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.3 MB)Published 26 June 2022 at 6:53amSource: SBS News .Published 26 June 2022 at 6:53amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesBikie chief wounded in Melbourne shootingUN warns of consequences after US abortion rulingUS President says new gun reform laws will save livesTens of thousands set to protest G7 summit