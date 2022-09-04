Pacific farm workers poised to fill farm work gaps

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Pacific farm workers poised to fill farm work gapsPlay00:39SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (606KB)Published 4 September 2022 at 5:30pmSource: SBS News .Published 4 September 2022 at 5:30pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFederal government commits to multi-employer bargainingAmbulance union wants staff improved in VicTrump speech attacks US President Joe BidenBritish conservative party members to select new leader