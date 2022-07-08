Pacific leaders call on Australia to prioritise climate change

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Pacific leaders call on Australia to prioritise climate changePlay01:15SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.14 MB)Published 8 July 2022 at 3:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 8 July 2022 at 3:25pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesUkrainian President thanks outgoing UK PM for decisive action on UkraineJapan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during speechFormer US police officer jailed for 20-years for civil rights violationsNew Zealanders living in Australia could be given voting rights