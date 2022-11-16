Penny Wong claims Australia and China will benefit from a stable bilateral relationship

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Penny Wong claims Australia and China will benefit from a stable bilateral relationshipPlay01:32SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.41MB)Published 16 November 2022 at 4:44pmSource: SBS News .Published 16 November 2022 at 4:44pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAboriginal focused medical service celebrates 50 yearsIsaac Humphries comes out as the National Basketball League's first openly gay athleteFloods continue to affect the west of NSWAustralia joins a global alliance supporting the growth of the offshore wind energy sector