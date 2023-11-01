Penny Wong defends the government's humanitarian concerns for the war in the Middle East

Penny Wong defends the government's humanitarian concerns for the war in the Middle EastPlay01:30Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.37MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesChina claims of wrongdoing in its detention of Australian writer and democracy activist Yang HengjunMatildas set for Uzbekistan play-off match in February to seal Olympic games spotFormer PM Tony Abbott says human induced climate change is implausibleAt least 320 foreigners allowed to leave Gaza via the Rafah border