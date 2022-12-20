Penny Wong due to meet her Chinese counterpart for groundbreaking diplomatic talks

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Penny Wong due to meet her Chinese counterpart for groundbreaking diplomatic talksPlay00:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.46MB)Published 21 December 2022 at 6:37amSource: SBS News .Published 21 December 2022 at 6:37amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTriumphant Argentina World Cup team returns home to joyous receptionSearch continues for more than 30 sailors after Gulf of Thailand sinkingSitiveni Rabuka Fiji's new prime ministerMan charged over southern NSW flood deaths