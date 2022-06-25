Penny Wong heads to Vietnam, Malaysia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Penny Wong heads to Vietnam, MalaysiaPlay00:43SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (669.75 KB)Published 25 June 2022 at 2:14pmSource: SBS News .Published 25 June 2022 at 2:14pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesFormer US police officer who fatally shot Australian woman to be released from prison next weekAustralians urged to get a COVID booster and a flu shotUS Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decisionBeveridge notches century of AFL wins