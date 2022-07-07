Penny Wong says she is open to meeting with Chinese counterpart at G20

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Penny Wong says she is open to meeting with Chinese counterpart at G20Play01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1016.63 KB)Published 7 July 2022 at 11:00amSource: SBS News .Published 7 July 2022 at 11:00amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesMinisters lining up, as pressure increases on Boris to resignNick Kyrgios discusses assault allegation after making Wimbledon semisDisaster payments kick in for flood victims Chicago shooter considered carrying out a second attack