SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen People in Ukraine's Donetsk region told to evacuate Play00:40SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (630.38 KB)Published 6 July 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 6 July 2022 at 12:25pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesDisaster recovery payments available from tomorrow Air alerts issued in Ukraine Police charge Fourth of July shooting suspect Victoria extends pandemic declaration