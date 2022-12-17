Peru ministers resign over deadly protests incited by the ousting of former President Castillo

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Peru ministers resign over deadly protests incited by the ousting of former President CastilloPlay00:53SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (821.25KB)Published 17 December 2022 at 6:45pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 December 2022 at 6:45pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesConvicted paedophile pop star Gary Glitter reportedly to be released from prisonConstruction begins on Asia's longest subway line loopBushfire forces some residents in WA to evacuateNSW Government considers increasing tax for casino operators