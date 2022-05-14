Peter Dutton accuses opposition leader of misleading public on national security

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Peter Dutton accuses opposition leader of misleading public on national securityPlay01:23EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.27 MB)Published 14 May 2022 at 5:39pmTags .Published 14 May 2022 at 5:39pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesAnother man killed in Sydney gangland shooting Key medical groups react to Labor's Medicare plan US Democrats gather to oppose anticipated Supreme Court ruling on abortionRussian soldier on trial in Ukraine for alleged war crime