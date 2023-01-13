Peter Handscomb injured; India tour in jeopardy

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Peter Handscomb injured; India tour in jeopardyPlay00:41SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (643.88KB)Published 13 January 2023 at 3:37pmSource: SBS News .Published 13 January 2023 at 3:37pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSam Kerr nominated for FIFA awardThe significance of Anthony Albanese's trip to Papiua New GuineaA rare green comet will pass over EarthCalls for more education after NSW Premier reveals he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday