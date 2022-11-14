Pharmacists now able to prescribe some medications in New South Wales

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Pharmacists now able to prescribe some medications in New South WalesPlay01:08SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.04MB)Published 14 November 2022 at 12:15pmSource: SBS News .Published 14 November 2022 at 12:15pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAnthony Albanese heading to Bali for the G20At least six dead and dozens injured in a suspected terror attack in IstanbulEarly voting opens in Victoria for state electionGeorge Russell wins Brazil's Formula One Grand Prix