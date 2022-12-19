Plibersek claims credit for Australia as COP15 reaches historic biodiversity deal

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Plibersek claims credit for Australia as COP15 reaches historic biodiversity dealPlay00:35SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.08MB)Published 20 December 2022 at 6:37amSource: SBS News .Published 20 December 2022 at 6:37amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSouth Australia continues flood preparations amid concern for eight levee failuresAdvocates defend Australia's new aged care ratings as Coalition calls for abolitionOpposition hails historic Penny Wong visit to ChinaMigrants 'over-represented' in lower paying jobs: new data