PM Anthony Albanese says Shinzo Abe's assassination is devastating

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen PM Anthony Albanese says Shinzo Abe's assassination is devastatingPlay01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (953.63 KB)Published 9 July 2022 at 7:31amSource: SBS News .Published 9 July 2022 at 7:31amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesShinzo Abe's assassin held a grudge against a specific organisationForeign minister Penny Wong meets her Chinese counterpart at the G20A dozen candidates could nominate to replace outgoing PM Boris JohnsonNSW transportation strike spills into weekend