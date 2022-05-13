PM defends his character

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen PM defends his characterPlay00:57EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (893.63 KB)Published 13 May 2022 at 2:50pmTags .Published 13 May 2022 at 2:50pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesGovernment says Chinese naval ship tracked off coast of Western AustraliaLabor promises more money for Great Barrier ReefSydney artist Blak Douglas takes out Archibald prizeFirst image taken of giant black hole in the Milky Way