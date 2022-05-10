PM defends Katherine Deves and wrongly claims minors can have gender confirmation surgery

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen PM defends Katherine Deves and wrongly claims minors can have gender confirmation surgeryPlay01:06EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1 MB)Published 10 May 2022 at 10:16amTags .Published 10 May 2022 at 10:16amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesNorthern Territory Chief Minister resigns Dominic Perrottet backs Scott Morrison's stance on a federal integrity commission Anthony Albanese offer billions for Melbourne rail project More than 300,000 people cast pre-poll votes