Poland accepts German air defence missiles on its territory

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Poland accepts German air defence missiles on its territoryPlay01:12SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.09MB)Published 13 December 2022 at 7:01amSource: SBS News .Published 13 December 2022 at 7:01amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesYoung refugees given free sport club memberships in BrisbaneSix dead, including two police officers, in rural Queensland ambushE-U Parliament President to strip V-P of title amid corruption scandalDebate rages as government looks to pass energy price cap before Christmas