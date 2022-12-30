Police call for common sense ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Police call for common sense ahead of New Year's Eve celebrationsPlay01:12SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.1MB)Published 30 December 2022 at 4:05pmSource: SBS News .Published 30 December 2022 at 4:05pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFans mourn soccer legend PeleBenjamin Netanyahu sworn in for his sixth termVivienne Westwood dies aged 81Epidemiologist says Australia must stay across China's COVID toll