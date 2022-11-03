Police hope a $1 million dollar reward will lead to the capture of a murder suspect

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Police hope a $1 million dollar reward will lead to the capture of a murder suspectPlay01:02SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (968.63KB)Published 3 November 2022 at 4:25pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 November 2022 at 4:25pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe United States central bank has raised interest rates againHundreds ordered to evacuate in flood affected parts of New South WalesReport finds tear gas triggered last month's deadly stampede at an Indonesian football stadiumGermany to cut high energy prices for consumers