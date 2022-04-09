Police officer and driver die in car crash in Victoria

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Police officer and driver die in car crash in VictoriaPlay01:08EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.04 MB)Published 9 April 2022 at 7:34pmTags .Published 9 April 2022 at 7:34pmTagsPolice officer and driver die in car crash in VictoriaSHARELatest podcast episodesAdelaide Crows win 2022 AFLW finalFederal Government pledges $85 million in global vaccination effortDefence Force Personnel awarded for Afghanistan evacuation effortMass grave found in city of Bucha in Ukraine