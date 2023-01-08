SBS News - Google - Shorts

Police say a 6-year-old boy in the US brought a gun to school and shot a teacher

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2023 at 5:30pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 8 January 2023 at 5:30pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Greek Orthodox community in Australia celebrates the Feast of the Holy Epiphany

Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over Orthodox Christmas truce offer

Iran's execution of two more people condemned

US spy who worked for Cuba released from prison