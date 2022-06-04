Police say fight over girl led to fatal teen stabbing

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Police say fight over girl led to fatal teen stabbingPlay00:49EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (773.25 KB)Published 4 June 2022 at 4:34pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 4 June 2022 at 4:34pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesUS Vice President appeals to country's mayors for gun reformAustralian boxer George Kambosos makes weight for Haney fight after morning scareChinese Foreign Minister in Timor Leste on last stop of Pacific diplomatic blitzIsland in Canberra renamed after Queen Elizabeth