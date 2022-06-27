SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Police threaten more action on climate protestors in Sydney Play01:14SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.13 MB)Published 27 June 2022 at 4:37pmSource: SBS News .Published 27 June 2022 at 4:37pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesCalls for a campaign against ageism by employersNew data shows Australia's greenhouse gas emissions rose last yearThe US continues to explore ramifications of Supreme Court Abortion rulingLeaders gather for G7 summit