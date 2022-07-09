Pope Francis contemplates a visit to Ukraine

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Pope Francis contemplates a visit to UkrainePlay00:47SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (728.25 KB)Published 9 July 2022 at 2:54pmSource: SBS News .Published 9 July 2022 at 2:54pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesGuitarist Carlos Santana delays next six showsMan charged over Sydney shootingShinzo Abe's assassin held a grudge against a specific organisationPM Anthony Albanese says Shinzo Abe's assassination is devastating