Powerful typhoon threatens island south of Japan

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Powerful typhoon threatens island south of JapanPlay00:24SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (376.5KB)Published 17 September 2022 at 4:09pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 September 2022 at 4:09pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUnited Nations to investigate the discovery of mass graves in UkraineFederal Government considering further military aid for UkrainePrime Minister lays a wreath to honour the QueenChina detects its first case of Monkeypox