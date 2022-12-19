SBS News - Google - Shorts

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia needs to spend more on defence.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 11:54am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 19 December 2022 at 11:54am
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine brings back power to its capital city but still faces airstrikes.

Couple missing in the Grampians in Victoria's southwest.

Fiji expects a hung Parliament after elections.

An explosion in a tunnel north of Kabul in Afghanistan.