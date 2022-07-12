Prime Minister pushes for renewable energy future

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Prime Minister pushes for renewable energy futurePlay00:54SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (844.88 KB)Published 12 July 2022 at 1:29pmSource: SBS News .Published 12 July 2022 at 1:29pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesJapanese mourners say goodbye to the late Shinzo Abe The process to replace UK PM Boris JohnsonTravellers told to bin thongs over FMD concernsUN says the global population will reach eight billion this year