Prime Minister says migration won't be increased above current caps

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Prime Minister says migration won't be increased above current capsPlay01:05EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1015.5 KB)Published 12 April 2022 at 2:48pmTags .Published 12 April 2022 at 2:48pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesFatal stabbing at Sydney's Easter ShowRape and sexual violence in Ukraine raising concernLabor announces boost to telehealthScott Morrison continues to deflect questions around payout to former Tudge staffer