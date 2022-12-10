Probe launched after HSC results posted early

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Probe launched after HSC results posted earlyPlay00:48SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (750.75KB)Published 11 December 2022 at 8:30amSource: SBS News .Published 11 December 2022 at 8:30amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia sanctions Iran over human rights abusesPoliticians in Fiji securing votes before national electionUS journalist dies covering World Cup in Qatar150,000 species are now on the endangered list globally