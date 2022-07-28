Protest disrupts Pope's mass in Canada

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Protest disrupts Pope's mass in CanadaPlay01:10SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.07MB)Published 29 July 2022 at 8:48amSource: SBS News .Published 29 July 2022 at 8:48amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesUkraine grain exports being worked out: UNRussian TV journalist fined for anti-war commentsCelebrations at opening ceremony of Birmingham Commonwealth GamesWanderers launch fixtures in multilingual campaign