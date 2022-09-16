Public health professionals optimistic that coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Public health professionals optimistic that coronavirus pandemic is coming to an endPlay00:45SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (698.63KB)Published 17 September 2022 at 7:59amSource: SBS News .Published 17 September 2022 at 7:59amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPowerful typhoon threatens island south of JapanUnited Nations to investigate the discovery of mass graves in UkraineFederal Government considering further military aid for UkrainePrime Minister lays a wreath to honour the Queen