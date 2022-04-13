Putin defends invasion of Ukraine in rare public statement

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Putin defends invasion of Ukraine in rare public statementPlay01:07EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.02 MB)Published 13 April 2022 at 10:35amTags .Published 13 April 2022 at 10:35amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesGeorge Christensen to run for One Nation in the SenateJohnson apologises to the British public following 'Partygate' finesClaims of chemical weapons being used by Russian forces in UkraineVictoria wins bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games