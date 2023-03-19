Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Quake victims top of mind during Ramadan
The Sonmez family didn't expect to be in Australia for Ramadan but are here because their home was destroyed in Türkiye. Source: Supplied
Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims across the world, where people fast from dawn to dusk. It's an opportunity for Muslims to connect with their faith and remember those less fortunate. For those from earthquake affected areas, like Syria and Türkiye, it will be a different time.
Share