Queensland formally requests the assistance of firefighting crews from interstate and New Zealand

Organisers of the iconic Melbourne Cup make a shock call ahead of the race next week

Queensland Housing Minister wills bushfire-affected regions west of Brisbane to look at accommodation options

An Australian-first move to decriminalise small quantities of illicit drugs begins in the ACT

Doctors and nurses in Western Australia are using artificial intelligence and virtual reality to save lives