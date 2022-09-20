Queensland police defend their previous use of safety hoods in prisons

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Queensland police defend their previous use of safety hoods in prisonsPlay01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (951.75KB)Published 20 September 2022 at 3:01pmSource: SBS News .Published 20 September 2022 at 3:01pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe AFL investigating whether or not to adopt a concept from the National Rugby league next seasonGovernment defends removal of fuel exciseAn US contractor held in Afghanistan for two years released in swap dealBlinken warns U.N. about threats to press freedom