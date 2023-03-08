Questions remain over pitch conditions as Australia's four-test series against India is set to conclude today

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATO Secretary-General warns Russia could soon take over Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lands in India alongside delegation of business and university leaders

The Reserve Bank considers putting a pause on interest rate rises

Fiji's former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama resigns from Parliament