Rain-triggered floods wrecked various towns of India's northeastern Assam state

Rain-triggered floods wrecked various towns of India's northeastern Assam statePlay01:06Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.01MB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesNew Zealand Prime Minister responds to US President Joe Biden's claim that Xi JinPing is a dictator.A Monash professor says more innovation is required for sustainability.Ellyse Perry shines for Australia in day one of the Women's Ashes.New survey finds that young Australians want to disconnect from social media but have a fear of missing out.