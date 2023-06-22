Rain-triggered floods wrecked various towns of India's northeastern Assam state

New Zealand Prime Minister responds to US President Joe Biden's claim that Xi JinPing is a dictator.

A Monash professor says more innovation is required for sustainability.

Ellyse Perry shines for Australia in day one of the Women's Ashes.

New survey finds that young Australians want to disconnect from social media but have a fear of missing out.