Reduced virus death tally for Australia on Sunday

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Reduced virus death tally for Australia on SundayPlay00:47EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (740.63 KB)Published 12 June 2022 at 3:30pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 12 June 2022 at 3:30pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesUnited States and China relations at a crossroadsSydney Roosters to check on Luke Keary's healthAustralia's Defence Minister meets his Chinese counterpartLarge rallies held against gun violence in the US