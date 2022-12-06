Refugee advocates rally outside Immigration Minister's office

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Refugee advocates rally outside Immigration Minister's officePlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1020.38KB)Published 6 December 2022 at 4:19pmSource: SBS News .Published 6 December 2022 at 4:19pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesScorching heatwave predicted for Qld. this summerAustralia's cash rate rises for eighth month in a row to highest level in a decadeNational Cabinet to meet virtually as PM tests positive for COVID-19Government to invest $334 million in future of First Nations children