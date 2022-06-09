SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Regulators approve Blackstone's $8.9 billion takeover of Crown Play00:35EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (547.5 KB)Published 9 June 2022 at 1:03pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 9 June 2022 at 1:03pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesLabor rules out windfall tax on gas companiesPeter Dutton wants parliament recalled early over anti-terror lawsLabor blames former government for passport delays Police arrest two men after Gold Coast siege