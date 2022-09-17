Republic governors in the US send migrants to Democratic strongholds

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Republic governors in the US send migrants to Democratic strongholdsPlay01:14SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.13MB)Published 17 September 2022 at 2:15pmSource: SBS News .Published 17 September 2022 at 2:15pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPowerful typhoon threatens island south of JapanUnited Nations to investigate the discovery of mass graves in UkraineFederal Government considering further military aid for UkrainePrime Minister lays a wreath to honour the Queen